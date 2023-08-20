HARDY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia has reported its first case of West Nile Virus for 2023, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The case was found in Hardy County.

According to the CDC, the transmission was discovered through blood donation.

The case is reported as a “presumptive viremic blood donors” (PVD), otherwise known as people who have no symptoms at the time of donating blood, but whose blood tests positive when screened for West Nile virus. In some cases, a PVD can develop symptoms after the donation.

West Virginia is among 27 states who have reported cases of the West Nile Virus. In total, there are 190 cases countrywide so far for this year as of August 15, according to the CDC.

The disease is most commonly spread through the bite of an infected mosquito, which picks it up through feeding on an infected bird. It can be then be transmitted to both humans and animals.

Most people don’t develop symptoms, according to the CDC. However, about one in five people develop a fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, and vomiting, and about one in 150 people develop a severe illness that affects the central nervous system.

Back in 2021, the West Nile Virus was reported in mosquitos in Cabell County.

For more information on the disease, you can visit CDC’s website.