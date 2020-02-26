CDC recommends men shave their beards to protect against coronavirus

ATLANTA GA (CNN) – Face masks and respirators are being used around the world in an effort to combat the massive global spread of the deadly coronavirus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cautions that facial hair can interfere with those devices.
A CDC infographic displays dozens of styles, showing which ones are compatible with masks and respirators.
Some types of facial hair can keep the exhalation valve from working properly, according to health officials.
Styles such as side whiskers, handlebar mustaches, and several others are okay, but styles such as mutton chops and full beards are not recommended.
Things like goatees and villain mustache are okay, with caution.
The main idea is that the hair should not cross the respirator sealing surface.
Take a look at the infographic below:
