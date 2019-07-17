CDC warns people to toss out recalled flour

WASHINGTON (WOWK) – The multi-state E. coli outbreak linked to recalled flour appears to be over, but health experts worry there are still people at risk. Top brands affected include Pillsbury, King Arthur Flour, and Baker’s Corner.

The Centers for Disease Control said even though there’s no longer an outbreak, people may still have the items in their pantries which could make them get sick later. Symptoms of E. coli infection include severe stomach cramps, vomiting, and diarrhea, according to the CDC.

The CDC reports 21 illnesses and three hospitalizations so far from the recalled flour. If it is still in your home, it should be thrown away.

You can find lot numbers on the CDC’s website. The CDC also warns to not eat raw dough or batter.