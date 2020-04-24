Census participation still lags in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) Every day people hear the message to complete the 2020 Census. But many still have not completed the survey.

“Because it is our duty as citizens to be counted,” said Shawn Romano, about why he has already completed the census. “It was quick and easy on the internet probably took about five minutes.”

In our region so far Ohio has a response rate of 55.7% and Kentucky 54.9%. But in West Virginia there is only a 40.3% response rate.

According to a Pew Research Center Survey of the people who said they might, probably or definitely won’t respond the top reasons given were that the census asks for too much personal information, they don’t trust the government to us the information properly or they don’t know enough about it.

Some people also said it is a matter of just not having time.

“To tell you the truth I just recently got it and I need to do it,” said Felisha Harper, Charleston. “I like looking back at the past census so I’m definitely going to do it.”

The timeline for responding to the census has been adjusted because of COVID-19. But people are still being urged to complete the survey as soon as possible online, by phone or by mail.

The Census Bureau will start mailing reminder postcards to households that have yet to respond to the 2020 Census starting April 27.