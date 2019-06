CEREDO, W.Va. (WOWK)-

UPDATE: Wellman has been located and returned safely home.

ORIGINAL: The Ceredo Police Department is looking for a missing teenage boy. Jacob L. Wellman, 14 was reported missing on Sunday. He was last scene around 3:30 p.m. and is believed to be a runaway.

Wellman is described as 5’1 and 125 pounds, he has brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information on Wellman’s whereabouts you are asked to contact CPD at 304-908-9199.