Charges dropped in Phillies’ Herrera’s domestic assault case

Philadelphia Phillies baseball player Odubel Herrera leaves a courtroom with an unidentified friend after a hearing on a domestic violence case in Atlantic City, N.J., Wednesday, July 3, 2019. (Jessica Griffin/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Domestic assault charges against Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera were dismissed Wednesday after his girlfriend declined to press charges.

Herrera must complete counseling within 60 days as a condition of the dismissal.

Major League Baseball said afterward that Herrera will remain on administrative leave through Friday, when his case will be reevaluated.

Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said the team will await the completion of MLB’s investigation.

“This is still in the league’s hands,” Kapler said before Wednesday night’s game at Atlanta. “Until their investigation is complete, I’m not prepared to address it.”

Herrera’s girlfriend, Melany Martinez-Angulo, assured the judge that no one had pressured her to drop the case. The two emerged from the courtroom holding hands and declined to speak with reporters.

“Ms. Martinez and Mr. Herrera are looking forward to getting on with their lives and on with their loving relationship together,” his attorney, Thomas Calcagni, told reporters outside the courtroom in Atlantic City.

Police were called to the Golden Nugget casino in May on a report of a domestic assault. They found a woman with signs of injury to her arms and neck, which they said were caused by Herrera. Police said “handprint markings” and scratches were found on her.

He was placed on leave by MLB afterward.

Herrera, an All-Star center fielder in 2016, is hitting .222 with one home run and 16 RBIs in 39 games this season.

