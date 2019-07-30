Charity feeding children, looking for new place to call home

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WOWK) – A popular program along the Elk River that helps feed children in need is scrambling to find a new place to call home.

Elk River Backpack Blessings received an eviction notice Monday. Now, the leaders of the group have a matter of weeks to move out.

The start of the fall semester in Kanawha County is less than two weeks away. This is always crunch time for volunteers. But this year they are facing a major bump in the road.

“I think we are all kind of still in shock,” said director Angela Brown. The building where they’ve been allowed to store food and pack backpacks for free has been sold. “And then unfortunately because of the sale of this property to an outside organization we are now homeless,” Brown explained.

She said without the program, there would be many students who would have nothing to eat during the hours they aren’t at school.

“We feed around 450 kids a week,” she said.

Brown said she and other leaders of the program are grateful to the previous owners for the opportunity to be there this long. Now, they are hoping someone else in the community will step up to help them help others.

“Honestly we just need space,” Brown said. “Everything else we can work out from there.”

If you know of a place that would be suitable to house Backpack Blessings or to learn more about their programs click here.