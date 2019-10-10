Charleston Christmas Parade name change stirs controversy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – On Monday, the City of Charleston announced they would be changing the name of the annual Christmas Parade to “Winter Parade” in an effort to create an all-inclusive event for everyone to enjoy.

Along with the name change, it was also announced that the parade would no longer be held on a Saturday morning, but a Thursday night to accommodate busy families.

Mayor Amy Goodwin posted a video on Facebook explaining these changes.

“The City of Charleston is an inclusive community. We want everyone to participate in this parade,” said Goodwin.

This news has created much controversy between those who agree and disagree with the name change.

Senate President Mitch Carmichael sent a statement defending the Christmas Parade and believes the name change is an insult to the Constitution by banning the Freedom of Religion for parade participants.

“We are calling on Mayor Goodwin and her liberal allies to end this madness and allow our citizens to freely and fully exercise their Freedom of Religion with a CHRISTMAS PARADE,” said Carmichael.

He is encouraging those to contact Goodwin and the City of Charleston in defending the original name.

The Winter Parade is set for December 12th, 2019.