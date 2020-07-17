Charleston church food drive to help those struggling during pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One church in Charleston is trying to help families struggling during the pandemic.

A More Excellent Way of Life Center Church handed out food during its food drive on Friday, July 17, 2020. The goal was to assist families living in the West Side community. However, the food drive brings people from all over Kanawha County.

The church gives about a week’s worth of non-perishable food items enough to feed everyone in a household. Donations come from Midwest Foodbank and Mountaineer Foodbank, but also random donations from the community.

“People have come by and said they didn’t know how they were going to meet the next couple of weeks, but we had it here for them and especially here with children. The school system is taking care of the kids. A lot of times, mom, dad, and grandparents don’t have anything.” Pastor Robert Haley, A More Excellent Way of Life Church

The church aims to hold a food drive at least once a month. Donations are welcome anytime.

