Charleston could get citizen ‘Green Team’

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Recycling services resumed this week after COVID-19 temporarily shut them down at the plant in Beckley.

Meanwhile, the city’s Recycling Committee has plans to create a “Green Team” in Charleston.

The committee headed by councilman John Kennedy Bailey voted on it Wednesday.

“It’s a big issue for everybody and the fact that it had to stop has sort of brought it to the top of mind for people,” he said.

“This was a real ground-up sort of thing, it came from community members; a friend of mine, Emmett Pepper was a real driver for it and other towns do this.

Bailey added that Morgantown and other cities in America have green teams.

The Green Team would have seven appointed community members, each appointed by the Mayor.

They would offer recommendations and support for green initiatives and policies.

During the summer, the city hired an Orlando-based consulting group, MWS Consultants, to do a recycling study.

“We’d like to strengthen our program because while we have a duty to provide the service we also have a duty to not waste money,” said Bailey.

The councilman also hopes the city can eventually bring recycling closer to home.

Recently the recycling plant in Beckley began charging the city of Charleston per ton.

The Green Team resolution now goes before the city council for final approval.

Follow Larisa Casillas on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.