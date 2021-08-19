Charleston family at risk to lose their home

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Charleston family is at risk of losing their home. The mother is trying to get help but is unable to get money through state assistance programs.

The mother owns a home through Habitat for Humanity. Since she is a homeowner, federal assistance programs like 211 can’t offer her any money or programs are currently out of money. Now, she’s asking if anyone can help.

As Donja Brown walks around her home of 12 years, she can’t help but think she might not be waking up in it much longer.

“I really don’t know what to do. I thought about maybe taking my kids and staying in the women’s shelter,” Brown said.

Brown has seven children but she has four underage kids that live in the house with her. Her children are seven, nine, 12, and 14. She only works part-time right now, since she has to stay home with her children due to school being closed during the pandemic.

“I get paid every two weeks, and I’m finding myself living off my income. My checks are like $200 to $300 every two weeks, and I’m buying gas to get back and forth to work. I’m buying household needs,” Brown said.

Because of the low income and losing unemployment, Brown has fallen behind on her mortgage and is struggling to pay high utility bills, which are set to be shut off at the end of this month. She’s reached out to Habitat for Humanity and all they can do is set up a payment arrangement or extend her mortgage.

“I’ve called the Union Mission, they only supply food. I called the Mountain Mission, they’re out of funds, and can only give me $75 of that money. I talked to DHHR, they can pay one month past due, but they won’t pay until I come up with the rest of the money,” Brown said.

Brown’s ex-husband, who does not want to be identified, helped volunteer to build the house, and now, this.

“It’s hard to swallow. It really is. You know, it’s come to tough times right now and it’s just hard. Everything we worked for possibly could be gone,” he said.

“I’m real worried and I’m scared, I don’t know what to do. I’m just trying to get help,” Brown said.

If you would like to help Brown and her family, she is open to suggestions.

