CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Charleston Fire Department is asking for help finding a suspect who may be connected to a structure that happened on June 1.

They say that the suspect was seen leaving the scene of the fire at 4:30 a.m. on a bicycle with no seat attached and was wearing a backpack.

Courtesy: Charleston Fire Department

Charleston FD is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of this suspect. Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity should contact Lt. Alford at 304-348-8058 ext. 423.