CHARLESTON, WV. (WOWK) – A fire broke out at a closed business in downtown Charleston Thursday morning.

Charleston Fire Chief Shawn Wanner tells 13 news someone appeared to have intentionally set a fire at the back door of the former Visions Day Spa.

The fire was first reported in the alley between Hale and Capitol streets in Charleston just after 6:00 a.m.

Chief Wanner says the flames were put out quickly, but the building did suffer smoke damage.