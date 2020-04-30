Charleston Fire Department halts hiring process due to COVID-19 restrictions

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Coronavirus has left few people hiring, but it has hit hard for some essential employees.

The Charleston Fire Department has put a halt to their hiring process – despite the possibility of being without nearly 30 people by the end of summer.

Many firefighters are working overtime to ensure the city is covered until the department is fully staffed.

The hiring process is eight weeks long, so it could be until the end of summer before any new firefighters are on duty.

“We’re having to figure out plans on how we can do that and how we can get physical agility tests done. There’s no way we can complete that without social distancing and we do wear different equipment that we share amongst the guys.” said Lt. David Hodges, Charleston Fire Department.

The department has to have 169 firefighters to be considered fully staffed. According to Lt. Hodges, they plan to hire a large group once restrictions are lifted.