Charleston floral shop concerned for peak season

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Small businesses are already being hit hard by restrictions being placed on people due to the Coronavirus outbreak. One floral shop on Charleston’s West Side is feeling a pinch.

Winter Floral and Antiques is approaching one of it’s busier seasons, Spring, and with Easter around the corner, prom, and graduations, all may be put on hold if the Coronavirus outbreak keeps growing.

This floral shop has been around for almost 120 years and one of the owners said nothing like this has ever affected local businesses the way the Coronavirus has.

Co-Owner, Stephen Duffield said, “through my employment with the Kanawha County Assessors Office as well as ownership here at the flower shop I don’t think there’s been a time in my career of 40+ years serving the public that we’ve ever had anything of this magnitude to be concerned with.”

As of now, no high schools in Kanawha County have called off proms or graduation ceremonies, but Duffield is still concerned.

“It is as a small business owner and especially a floral shop, we have to think about trying to map out a plan for the future. There will certainly be loss of business, to what magnitude, we don’t know because of how this thing is evolving.”

He is taking precautionary measures to protect customers and staff, temporarily closing the showroom starting today.

All orders will be handled primarily over the phone or by email, and staff will utilize the drop-off delivery method to reduce contact.