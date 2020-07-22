Charleston LGBTQ Working Group gets new revenue fund

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK-TV) — “All for love and love for all.”

The recently completed LGBTQ mural in downtown Charleston proudly reads this, now the LGBTQ working group says they want more like it.

Their chairman Jake Jarvis says it sums up Charleston.

“Our mission is really broad, but one of the things we wanted to do was to bring some art to downtown Charleston to highlight the LGBTQ community,” he said.

Jarvis says Charleston is an inclusive city.

The city scored 94 out of 100 in last year’s Human Rights Campaign Municipal Equality Index.



It’s the reason why the group asked the city to set up a dedicated revenue fund, to fund more projects like the mural around town and further their work.

“It’s really just to make our work a little bit easier so we don’t have to go to the city every single time and say ‘can we buy this, can we buy that, can we take 20 dollars from here?'” Jarvis said.

One of the group’s upcoming projects is a rainbow-colored crosswalk on Elizabeth Street.

The LGBTQ Working Group is currently selling rainbow city of Charleston baseball caps at Black Sheep Burritos and Brews and Nosh for $20.

The proceeds will go to the revenue fund.

“That extra revenue helps us go out into the community, make it look a little brighter, happier for everyone to enjoy as well as other projects to promote equality in the City of Charleston,” said Kevin Madison with the LGBTQ Working Group, who also works at Black Sheep Burritos and Brews.

The working group is still holding monthly, public meetings.

Follow Larisa Casillas on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories