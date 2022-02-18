A Charleston man previously convicted of sexually assaulting a minor has now pleaded guilty to producing child pornography.

Brian Wayne Shaffer, 51, admitted he used his cellphone to photograph a minor’s genitalia. The child was below the age of puberty.

Shaffer further confessed he used the cellphone to upload the photo and send it to someone else. Shaffer also admitted he uploaded the photo using his Gmail on Aug. 24, 2021.

Shaffer faces a minimum sentence of 25 years and a maximum of 50 years. He will be sentenced on May 16.

The investigation was overseen by the U.S. Homeland Security, the West Virginia State Police and the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

The case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, an effort by Department of Justice to fight child exploitation and abuse. The project uses federal, state and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute child predators, and to identify and rescue victims.