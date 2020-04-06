Charleston musician spreads joy with “quarantine caroling”

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – As West Virginians enter week three of the stay-at-home order, many may be feeling lonely or down in the dumps. Christopher Vincent wants to change that through the power of music.

He loaded up a wagon with music equipment and went door to door “quarantine caroling” on Charleston’s East End.

“I’ve performed in front of thousands of people before and it’s not very gratifying. I like connecting with people, talking with people…” said Vincent.

His short performances brought out many smiles and few tears of joy, when times are tough.

Vincent has lived in the Capital City for six years and is a member of the band Qiet. He said he plans on caroling more, and yes, he does take requests.

