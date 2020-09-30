Charleston outdoor dining remain open in October

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The city of Charleston’s Capitol and Hale Streets will remain closed to allow additional outdoor dining through the end of October and Kanawha Boulevard will also remain closed on Sundays.

City of Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin made the announcement today, Wednesday, Sept. 30 and says the streets will be closed each Friday beginning at 7 a.m. through Sunday at 9 p.m. Capitol Street and Hale Street will be closed from the Kanawha Boulevard to Lee Street.

As fall weather arrives, we remain committed to working with our restaurants to provide opportunities for outdoor dining. We will closely monitor the weather forecasts to see if outdoor dining is a viable option on a week by week basis. As I have said, things surrounding COVID-19 change daily and we must remain nimble in reacting to those changes. Conversations will continue with small business owners in order to help them as much as possible moving forward. Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, City of Charleston

City of Charleston officials also say Kanawha Boulevard will also continue to be closed from Court Street to Greenbrier Street each Sunday in October. All lanes will close at 8 a.m. and reopen at 6 p.m.

