CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Parks and Rec Summer Camp Program is in full swing.

Friday was a day packed with fun events for the kids. The Martin Luther King Jr. Center on Donnally Street in Charleston hosted a cool event in the summer heat with lots of sweet treats. Local firefighters also lent a hand by setting up a slip-and-slide with plenty of soap and bubbles to give the kids a great time!

“It’s a hot day, but we love it!” said Charleston Fire Department Captain David Hodges. “Anytime we can bring a smile to the children’s faces and build that connection. That’s what it is all about, connecting with the city’s children.”

Manna Meal also set up shop for some good food, and the cherry on top of the fun-packed day – cotton candy for all!