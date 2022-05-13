CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department announced a new scholarship program for graduates from Charleston high schools.

The “Children Pursuing Dreams” (or “CPD”) scholarship will award 5 graduates a $400 dollar scholarship to the university or trade school of their choice. The scholarships will be awarded based on community service hours, a written essay, and a recommendation from a school administrator or a community leader.

The winners will be announced at the Sternwheel Regata during “First Responder Night” on July 3.

The deadline for applications is June 1, for more information contact Lt. David Payne at (304)-348-6470.

The application is below: