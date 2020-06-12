Charleston Police arrest suspect in fatal hit-and-run

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – An arrest has been made in the case of a woman killed after being struck by a vehicle in March.

Che Lark, 44, of Charleston, was arrested for allegedly fleeing in a vehicle causing death and possession with intent of a controlled substance, from an incident on March 6, 2020, resulting in the death of Heather Ross.

Ross, 35, of Charleston, died after being struck by a vehicle on Grant Street.

The Charleston Police Department Warrants Division, Chillicothe Police Department, and the Ross County Sheriff Department took Che Lark into custody on Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Chillicothe, Ohio. Lark is currently in the Ross County Jail.

