Charleston Police Department adding extra patrol to West Side

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Recent gun violence in Charleston has left many in the community fearing for their safety.

There have been multiple shootings and stabbings, some fatal and some non-life threatening. Much of it has been tied to drug dealing.

Charleston Police Department, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, State Police, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office are taking extra safety precautions to try and reduce any further incidents.

“When the public sees more police officers in the area, it does tend to increase that feeling of safety and help alleviate fears”, says Lt. Autumn Davis of Charleston Police Department.

From September 14th through September 19th, there were 4 high profile shootings on the West Side. One of those shootings ended as a homicide.

Residents on the West Side say the violence has gotten out of control, and it needs to stop.

“It’s really bad” says West Side resident Brenda Hill, ” I mean these kids out here at nighttime… yeah, I would like to see more police officers over here at nighttime mostly between 12 and 1 o’clock”.

The entire law enforcement community’s goal is to catch and jail those responsible. However, they need the community’s help and emphasize the saying “if you see something say something”.

Charleston Police Department says if you know any information regarding the recent violence, contact their office immediately at 304-348-8111.