Charleston Police Department welcomes new member to the ‘blue squad’

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department held their 13th “Operation Citation” which recognizes youth across the city and inducts members into the “Blue Squad”.

On Friday, the newest inducted member into the “Blue Squad” was first grader Avan Lee. Lee, 7, was recognized for his hard work in everything he does including his success in school, sports, and helping others in the community.

“He loves his sports, he loves doing well in school, he gives it all every time no matter what it is”, says Charleston Police Department Senior Patrolman Derick Barnette.

Lee is also a big supporter of the police, and hopes to be one someday. So on Friday, he got to live out his dream of going behind the scenes of the police department and living out a day in the life of a police officer.

“I got to see an old school car, that was my favorite thing to do”, says Lee.

The police department gave him some gifts to take home with him including a new basketball and $60 gift card to Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Now that Lee is an official member of the “Blue Squad”, he can reach Charleston Police Officer’s on their cell phones anytime he desires. The police department hopes this will encourage youth around Charleston to work hard and be a positive light for others.