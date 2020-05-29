Charleston Police fifth-grade mentor program celebrates graduates

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It hasn’t been a great school year for most elementary school kids. Many of the programs and activities they were participating in abruptly ended in March. However, one of these programs didn’t end, and the ten kids who have been working for Charleston Police Department officers had a special day, graduating from their mentor program Friday, May 29, 2020.

I love the program. I hope we get to do it in middle school and I hope students get to learn about it. Amirah Zeigler, graduate of the program

To reward all the graduates for what they’ve learned, they each received a new bike and helmet.

The boys and girls met Charleston Police officers each week to work on motivating themselves to do good in their community.

They reach out and try to help other kids, try to help families. They tell us stories when they come in excited to tell us how they helped somebody else because that’s one of the things we really pushed is to help others. Sgt. Doug Paxton, Charleston Police Department

Paxton says the kids have a range of goals they hope to accomplish for the future. And although for some it may not be law enforcement, he said they still hope to set a good example for police officers.

“We want to help them in any way we can and to get on a one-on-one level with these kids helps them realize we’re not bad, we are good and we are here to help them,” Paxton says.

For more information on the mentor program, visit the Charleston Police Department’s website.

