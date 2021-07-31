Charleston Police hosts cornhole tournament to raise money for youth mentoring program

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Hundreds of people gathered at Laidley Field Saturday for the first ever “Team CPD Cornhole Tournament” aimed to support current and future law enforcement, first responders and firefighters.

The Charleston Police Department teamed up with the 304 Hole Hunters cornhole team to bring the tournament to life and the community together in support of the officers that serve them.

“To be able to be here with the CPD on Laidley Field, throwing bags, two years ago this was a dream of mine and now it’s coming to a reality,” 304 Hole Hunters member Ron Clark said. “It’s growing leaps and bounds every day.”

Participants threw their best shots and were greeted by comic book heroes and real-life heroes such as Medal of Honor recipient Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams. Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt is grateful for the community.

“The support we constantly get shown here in the city of Charleston means so much to the Charleston Police Department,” Hunt said. “Hopefully it sets an example for law enforcement all over that if you do it right and you care about the community you serve, they’ll take care of you.”

The proceeds from Saturday’s event went toward funding ‘Team CPD,’ a youth mentoring program created by Charleston Police.

This program is called Children Pursuing dreams and it partners teenagers with an officer for mentoring and getting to their community. In this program, scholarships honoring the memory of Cassie Johnson will be awarded to one high school student from the east, west and south side of Charleston.

“It’s not only going to mean something to the folks that worked for her, but also the future generations,” Hunt said. “She will be forever be remembered as a hero and as a giver to this community.”

Hunt and his department are hoping to continue to build a strong relationship within the community.

“The stronger we all build a relationship together, the better off we’re going to be,” he said.