Charleston Police issue smiles with 14th ‘Operation Citation’

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – ‘Operation Citation’ allows Charleston Police Officers to recognize outstanding children in the community and let them know hard work pays off by inducting them into the “blue squad.

9-year-old Henry Pauley has wanted to be a police officer as long as he can remember. Now, almost ten-years-old, his dad says that passion hasn’t gone away. “He watches ‘Live PD’ a lot, and comes to us and says ‘a police officer got shot on there’ and I ask him ‘how do you feel about that’ and he says ‘I don’t like it’ and I ask ‘do you change your mind?’ he says ‘nope’.

Just like the Charleston Police k-9s, Henry has a german shepherd of his own at home that he hopes to train as his own police dog.

Henry received a certificate and a number of gifts from the police department for all of his hard work between school and his own fishing lure business.

“You just knew instantly right there what kind of good kid Henry really was so… so we reached out to him and met him and the family and we are just honored to have him here,” says Sgt. Chris Burford, Traffic Commander with the Charleston Police Department.

‘Operation Citation’ puts a smile on the kids’ faces but also puts a smile on the officers as they are actively breaking down barriers and stereotypes people may have against police all while having fun.

“Show them hey the police officers are here to help you the police officers want to be here to serve and protect you and the more that we can connect them with us… it means a lot to the police officers as well as the children,’ says Burford.

Friday was the 14th ‘Operation Citation’.