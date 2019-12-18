Charleston Police join Toys For Tots at CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department is back again this year at CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital with one mission – to bring joy to kids who are sick during the holidays.

Officers teamed up with the U.S. Marines and Santa going door to door giving gifts to children as a part of this year’s Toys For Tots toy drive.

Sgt. Chris Burford, who is now responsible for organizing the event said, “it means a lot to us, it means a lot to the police officers, the Marines, Toys For Tots program. This time of year, it’s just that time of year to focus on love and caring one another and that’s what it’s all about.”

This year, roughly 30 children received Christmas toys, got to meet Santa and hang out with the officers and Marines.