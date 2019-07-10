Police: Charleston women lured into apartment then shot by ex-boyfriend

UPDATE (7/10/19 1:09pm):

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Charleston Police have released more information pertaining to an early morning shooting that took place at the Vista View apartments.

Twenty-year-old Quentia Ellis was transported to a local hospital after getting shot in her back by ex-boyfriend, Kerry Jemison, 27 years old of Charleston.

Ellis was lured into Jemison’s apartment he currently shares with his wife, Cierra Jemison.

According to Ellis, Cierra disabled her with pepper spray and then she was shot by Kerry Jemison.

Kerry then fled on foot and was then shortly apprehended by police outside the apartment complex. Officers found the gun in the apartment’s trash chute.

Both Kerry and Cierra are charged with Malicious Wounding and have been taken to South Central Regional Jail.

ORIGINAL (7/10/19 8:25am):

One person is wounded and another in custody following an early morning shooting on July 10, 2019 at Vista View apartments.

According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the shooting happened shortly at 1:00 am.

One person was taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

Charleston police made an arrest in the area within a few minutes of the shooting, but it is unknown if there are other suspects.