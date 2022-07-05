CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A fire at the Gonzoburger restaurant was stopped by Charleston firefighters early Tuesday morning.

The Charleston Fire Department said in a Facebook post that a fire started in the Gonzoburger kitchen around 2:45 a.m. A Charleston police officer noticed the smoke and was able to alert Charleston FD before the alarms went off.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the kitchen, and there were no injuries.

“We will be closed today due to a small fire in the kitchen early this morning. No real damage, we just need to get everything cleaned up. Everyone is safe, and no damage to the building, thanks to the quick response of the CPD/CFD, they were able to get the fire out quickly”, said Gonzoburger in a Facebook post on Tuesday.



Photos courtesy of the Charleston Fire Department

Gonzoburger did not say when they will re-open the restaurant.