Charleston Police release 2019 ‘Year End Report’ showing less crime in Capital City

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department released their 2019 ‘Year End Report’ and are proud to see less crime in the Capital City compared to last year.

The Department recorded stats among the three city districts, East, West and South.

Overall, malicious wounding was down one case out of 83 total cases, burglary cases were down 138 out of 527 total cases, larceny was down 243 cases out of 1,177 total cases and vehicle theft was down 45 cases out of 189 total cases.

Charleston Police Chief, Tyke Hunt said, “I am proud to see a downward trend, and largely attribute this to the hard work of every member of the Charleston Police Department from the newest office to the highest administrator.”

Chief Hunt said there is still progress to be made.

Robbery cases were up by three this year, totalling to 55 cases across all districts. Total adult arrests in 2019 were down by 532, but total overdoses increased by 40.

Chief Hunt said he plans to increase relationships between the department and community organizations and strengthen partnerships in place to continue making the Capital City safer.