Charleston Police swear in four new police officers, increasing staff total to 161

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department has four new additions to its team.

The new officers were sworn in today by Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, along with Chief Opie Smith who congratulated and welcomed them:

Cody Borchers, 28, East Bank, WV

Gage Childress, 21, Clay, WV

Bryan Pauley, 24, Charleston, WV

Dylan Whitfield, 26, Charleston, WV

Becoming a police officer is something I wanted to do even when I was in kindergarten/first grade. You know, people talk about how, what they want to do when they grow up and I always said I wanted to be a cop so it’s something I pursued. Officer Bryan Pauley

They will begin training this Monday at the West Virginia State Police Academy and upon graduation, will then learn under the Department’s Field Training Program.

The Department now has a total of 161 officers on staff and is still looking to fill 12 more positions within the month of January.

Hiring test dates will take place Saturday, January 4th, 2020 and Saturday, January 11th, 2020 at 8 am at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

There will be two tests: a physical ability test and a written exam. Applicants must pass the physical ability test to be able to take the written exam.

The physical ability test consists of 18 push-ups within one minute, 28 sit-ups within one minute and a 1.5 mile run within 14 minutes and 36 seconds.

The written exam is the National Police Officer Selection Test (POST). Applicants must pass with a minimum score of 70% on the written exam to continue through the hiring process.

Walk-ins are welcome to test but must fill out an application on-site. Click here to apply in advance.

All persons testing for the Charleston Police Department must bring a valid driver’s license and a completed medical release form signed by a medical doctor. You will not be permitted to test without these two items.