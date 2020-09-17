Charleston Police to host community meeting addressing Kanawha City residents’ concerns

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The city of Charleston and Charleston Police Department are holding a community meeting Thursday night to address some concerns from residents in Kanawha City.

Speeding and vagrancy are just a couple of topics on the agenda, according to Chief of Police Tyke Hunt.

The meeting will be held at the Kanawha City Community Center at 6 p.m.

Residents and business owners are encouraged to come out and share their thoughts or concerns with city officials and police.

“This is a great way for police and community members to come together. We get to see faces so we can get on that first-name basis to develop that community relationship so that way you know you can go to your officer, call them by name, and hopefully get a faster more sensitive solution out of it,” Hunt said.

Charleston police plan to hold more community meetings like this one in different areas of the city.

