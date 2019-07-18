Charleston provides cooling centers, opens pools to help people beat the heat

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Capitol City is opening cooling centers to provide relief for people who don’t have access to an air conditioned place to keep cool.

The Kanawha City Community Center (3511 Venable Avenue), Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center (314 Donnally Street), and North Charleston Community Center will all be open Friday, July 19th from 9 am-9 pm and then again on Saturday 9 am-5 pm.

The Roosevelt Neighborhood Center (502 Ruffner Avenue) will also be open Friday noon till 8 pm.

The city is also opening up community pools for free to help you keep cool as well. The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center pool, Cato Park pool, and the Kanawha City Community Center pool.

