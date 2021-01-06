Charleston Restaurant Week postponed de to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Organizers of Charleston Restaurant Week announced Tuesday they are postponing the event due to the pandemic.

For the past seven years the event has taken place the last week of January.

It’s a new punch in the gut for Charleston restaurants.

Buzz Food Services, the organizers, say they really waited until the last minute to make their decision as the COVID-19 situation changes weekly, but ultimately, they had to postpone it.

Chef and restaurant owner Paul Smith says the event was like a “shot in the arm” for restaurants.

Smith has the newest restaurant to open up on Charleston’s upscale Bridge Road; 1010 Bridge.

But the restaurant opened mid-pandemic.

“In all of our infinite wisdom we opened about six months ago, you know we were kind of at the point of no return where we were renovating and things like that — and then the pandemic hit,” said Smith.

Smith is also one of the original founders of Restaurant Week back when he was the corporate chef for Buzz Food Services.

He says 1010 Bridge is just trying to survive like any other restaurant.

“We’re trying to make ends meet we’re cutting our costs where we can,” he said.

“Normally January is a very slow month for restaurants kind of after the holidays and you get a little reprieve, and then you know at the end of January you’re like ‘gosh, I need some business.'”

Dickinson Gould with Buzz Food Services says it was a really tough decision that no one took lightly.

“It was just not the responsible decision to encourage people to gather in public right now,” said Gould.

He insists they’re not canceling Restaurant Week, just postponing it.

Until then, restaurant owners like Smith say they’ll have to get creative, he’s thinking about creating a special takeout week.

“The beautiful thing about local restaurants is that they kind of define the area and they add the personality to the area,” he said.