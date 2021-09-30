Charleston small business grant applications due today

CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) — For anyone who owns a small business in the greater Charleston area, the deadline to apply for money to renovate your space is September 30, 2021.

The small business investment grant program is intended to incentivize small businesses to renovate buildings and enhance marketing tactics. This is all in hopes to draw in more visitors to the capital city.

“The City of Charleston continues to invest in small businesses in every corner of Charleston. Small business is the backbone of our local economy, and it continues to be important to show business owners that they aren’t alone, especially in these trying times,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin.

Since the pandemic began, the city has completed four cycles of grants with more than $300,000 awarded to date.

Rock City Cake Company, a small business located in Charleston’s downtown attributes some of their success to this help.

“As far as the bagel shop goes it was super helpful because it allowed us to pay for flooring and interior renovations that needed to be done. Trying to open a business during COVID, it was extremely helpful and super appreciative. Here at Rock City, we used it more towards the outside,” said Morgan Morrison with Rock City Cake Company.

A total of $150,000 in grants will be awarded in three phases to businesses chosen with less than 35 employees.

All projects will need to be approved by the city, which includes exterior construction, demolition projects, and broadband connectivity.

“I know businesses that got approved for website building and online marketing and things you don’t really think of that cost a decent amount of money. The city realizes businesses are trying to create their business structure since covid,” said Morrison.

Applications need to be emailed to jane.bostic@cityofchalreston.org by 5 p.m on Thursday.

