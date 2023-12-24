CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As the Israel-Hamas War continues through the holidays, the City of Charleston is standing with the Muslim and Jewish communities, according to Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin.

In a letter sent to Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) on Friday, Goodwin requested their assistance and support working towards global peace.

“While this conflict may be happening thousands of miles away – the heartbreak, devastation and loss are all very real for our community members. When they are hurting, we are all hurting,” Goodwin wrote. “While we, as a city, do not have all the answers – we want to help elevate the voices of our community members who are hurting, and want lasting peace for those who are suffering.”

Goodwin said the letter comes after hearing from constituents at Monday night’s city council meeting and hearing from city council members regarding the city’s Muslim and Jewish communities who have family and friends in Israel and Palestine.

As reported by the Associated Press, over 20,000 Palestinians have been killed during the 11-week conflict, and almost all of Gaza’s people have also been displaced.

“The conflict in Israel and Palestine has led to immeasurable loss of innocent lives-a number of whom are known by our Jewish and Muslim neighbors,” Goodwin wrote.

She finished the letter asking for assistance from the politicians and offering help to bring peace to these communities, “We are hopeful the United States government will work towards a diplomatic solution that leads to sustainable peace in the region and lasting resolution that respects the rights and dignity of all individuals.”