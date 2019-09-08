Charleston Streetfest 2019 includes special guests and activities

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Charleston’s annual Streetfest kicked off on Saturday in the capitol city and included some special guests and activities.

The 39th annual Funeral Parade took place along Captiol Street with a unique, New Orleans style twist. Many took part in the parade dressed up in creative paint, dresses, and accessories.

Medal of Honor recipient Woody Williams was the parade marshal for the Funeral Parade. He made his way down Capitol Street in a fancy ride.

“This is my first time to ever participate in this. I didn’t realize the enthusiasm and turnout”, says Williams.

Following the parade was an auction which raised money for the new Gold Star Families Memorial which will be located at the Capitol.

Items at the auction included memorabilia and artwork designed by veterans. The art is a chance for them to express their talent.

“Every one of these items has a story. We have a gentlemen from Brunswick, Georgia. He is a Vietnam aero marine and the unique thing about his talent is that he paints backwards on glass”, says auctioneer for the U.S. Veteran’s Fund Myers Jackson.

The Hershel Woody Williams Medal of Honor Foundation says the auction was a success.