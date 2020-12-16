Charleston to stream Christmas tree lighting

Severe Weather Bar

by: Ashley Haycraft

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — This year’s Charleston Christmas Tree Lighting will take place Thursday, Dec. 17, at 6 p.m. at Slack Plaza.

City officials say they will stream the tree lighting on their Facebook page to allow people to view the lighting virtually instead of in-person to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

The Christmas trees will be up through the first weekend of January to allow people more time to view the trees in person while following social-distancing guidelines.

