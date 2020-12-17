Charleston Town Center Library closed due to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Public Library’s Charleston location is temporarily closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.
All staff has been encouraged to self-quarantine in accordance with federal, state, and local agency recommendations.
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has been notified of the situation. The Charleston branch will remain closed until further notice.
