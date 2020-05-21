Charleston Town Center Mall officially opens; but with restrictions

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s a big day for shoppers now malls and retail stores are beginning to reopen, but not without proper guidelines.

“A number of protocols have already been established and put into place and as this is a gradual process we anticipate even more directives will be issues in the days and weeks to come.” said Charleston Town Center consultant Lisa McCracken.

The gradual reopening of Charleston Town Center will take around two to three weeks. Each store and restaurant is taking things day-by-day and opening as they see fit.

Chick-Fil-A plans to open up on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Starbucks plans to reopen within 10 to 12 days. While it’s a gradual process, shoppers are encouraged with how it’s going so far.

“I feel pretty safe and people are social distancing. I feel like the mall is doing the right thing.” according to one shopper.

Mall officials say the reopening will include limited operational hours of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Mall parking garages will continue to be open.

