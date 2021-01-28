Charleston Town Center to offer free parking on select Saturdays starting in February

CHARLESTON (WOWK)—Charleston Town Center announced on Thursday that the mall will be offering free parking between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. on the first Saturday of every month in the Quarrier and Lee Streets parking garages.

The free parking promotion will begin on February 6th, and the mall plans to “energize” each month’s “First Saturday” by bringing in popular pop-up retailers, food vendors and other special events.

More details will be available on Charleston Town Center’s website.