CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Charleston’s annual Christmas Parade has been postponed due to expected inclement weather.

The parade, which was originally planned for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8 will be rescheduled one week to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, city officials say.

The parade will start at the intersection of Kanawha Blvd. and Capitol St. and travel along Capitol St. to Washington St., along Washington St. to Summers St., and follow Summers St. to Kanawha Blvd., where participants will exit toward Court St.

The City of Charleston says a member of the City Team will be in contact with parade participants to discuss rescheduling details.