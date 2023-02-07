KANAWHA COUNTY, WV ( WOWK) — A Charleston man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing $4,600 worth of tools from a business in Elkview, West Virginia.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called Tuesday morning around 7:40 a.m. to investigate an overnight breaking and entering at Xpec Power, Inc. on Elk River Road. Deputies say that a suspect allegedly entered a secured fenced area of the business where they stole a large number of tools valued at around $4,600. What the suspect didn’t know was that an Apple AirTag tracking device was also in the bag of stolen goods, deputies say.

KCSO said that the AirTag tracker led deputies to a home on Macks Drive in Elkview where they found Jared Bennett, 48, of Charleston with most of the stolen property.

Bennett was arrested for one count of breaking and entering and is currently being held at South Central Regional Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.