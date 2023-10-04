KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A woman is in custody after allegedly abducting two children she was not allowed to have custody of.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said two children were visiting a relative when their biological mother, Breanna Brown, 27, Charleston, showed up and put them in her vehicle. Deputies said she was not awarded custody of the children.

After around two-and-a-half hours, deputies said they found Brown and the children at the McDonald’s in Quincy.

Brown is being held in the South Central Regional Jail and is facing two felony counts of kidnapping.