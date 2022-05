CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Charleston woman pleaded guilty to the distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to court documents and statements, Caila Vance pleaded guilty to selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant.

Vance is scheduled to be sentenced on September 15, 2022, and faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 40 years in prison as well as at least four years of supervised release and a $5 million fine.