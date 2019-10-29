Charleston woman turns love for Halloween into business

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) – Tiffany Steele loves Halloween. She always has since she was a little girl. But over the years that love has grown, even blossoming into a business.

“Tiffany’s Twisted Creations” specializes in all things Halloween, from haunted house props to rare collectible oddities and jewelry, there is something for everyone. Steele started the business around 2015. She travels to shows and conventions, setting up her booth of skulls and home-made jewelry and key-chains. She also runs an Etsy shop, shipping her creations all across the country.

“We have shipped all the way to California,” explained Steele. “It may seem like an unusual business, but a lot of people go crazy for this stuff. The true Halloween fans really love it.”

Steele describes herself as a “home haunter.” Her love for Halloween started at a young age. She even met her husband while volunteering at a haunted house.

“We met while crafting a Dracula out of plywood for an haunted house fundraiser for a local organization. A couple years later, we went back to see if they still had the Dracula… and they did! And he was at the head table at our wedding,” she said as she laughed.

Her family has gotten used to her love for Halloween. “They didn’t really have a choice,” laughed Steele. “Our house is decorated 364 days a year… the one day it isn’t is Christmas., and that’s for my mother.”

Steele and her husband live on a farm outside of Charleston, with their two young daughters. Steele said the farm has helped with her side business.

“We live on a farm and I want absolutely nothing to go to waist,” she explained. “Everything is treated with dignity and respect, but we just don’t like to waist anything. If it doesn’t feed me or my family, we try to find a use for it somewhere else.”

It all started with chicken feet. “We had a bunch of chicken feet left over. And this was when Game of Thrones was really big. So I painted the chicken feet to look like a dragon claw and people loved them,” recalled Steele.

“I thought, ‘If people will buy these chicken feet, I wonder what else they will buy.'”

Her merchandise ranges from teeth and skulls, to jewelry and home decor. Steele also makes and sells Haunted House props, like fake bodies. She taught 13 News Reporter Lily Bradley how to make a cheap body for yourself.

All that is needed is a body mold, you can find them online or any retail store from Target to Walmart, clear plastic garbage bags, and expanding foam. Any kind of spray paint can be used to decorate the body.

“You can make your own decorations for less than 10 dollars,” explained Steele.

She added, “That is what I love the most about Halloween, it doesn’t need to be expensive. It just needs to be fun. You can embrace your creativity and be whatever you want, and make whatever you want.”