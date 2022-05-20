CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston authorities are searching for a woman who is believed to have started a fire on May 18.

Amanda Brooks allegedly started a fire at an occupied home on 26th Street in North Charleston. The Charleston Fire Department says she allegedly lit a car on fire near the home, and the fire eventually spread to the house.

Three individuals were inside, but no injuries were reported.

The WV State Fire Marshall states her last known address as 833 Stockton Street. She also has tattoos on her right thigh (Hello Kitty/Cupcake) and right leg (Ice Cream Cone).

Brooks is wanted for 1st-degree arson. If you have any information please call 911 or contact Lt. Justin Alford at (304)-389-0323.