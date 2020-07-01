Check out these Fourth of July freebies, deals, and specials

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Lighten your wallet with free food, deals, and specials that are sure to spark a smile with your friends and family this Fourth of July.
Due to constantly-updating COVID-19 regulations, be sure to call ahead to make sure these places are open and the deals are still being offered. If you are planning to head to a restaurant, due to limited capacity, you may want to make a reservation, especially for larger parties.
7-Eleven: Celebrate throughout July with a free medium Slurpee, 49 cent any size drink, $1 hot dogs, and a $1 any size Slurpee by signing up for the 7REWARDS card
American Eagle: Everything is up to 60% off
Best Buy: Savings available across multiple categories including home appliances, TVs, and laptops
The Container Store: Organize your life with up to 30% off customer favorite storage solutions
Columbia: Shop the summer sale for 25% off select gear
Dell: Laptops, desktops, PCs are on sale
Dick’s Sporting Goods: Tons of gear on sale for the holiday, including Hydro Flask products, bikes, and camping gear
Gap: Everything on site is up to 60% off
Home Depot: Check out summer savings on everything you need to be outdoors for the season from grills to lawn care
HP: Save up to 60% on select products including laptops, desktops, printers, and monitors
Jimmy John’s: Rewards members can buy one sandwich and get another for half off when they order online this Fourth of July
L.L.Bean: Take up to 50% off at the summer sale
Lowe’s: Celebrate the 4th with up to 40% off select appliances
Lucky Brand: Deals on tees, tops, and jeans
Old Navy: Take up to 60% off storewide at the Americana-rama Sale
Petsmart: Discounts on litter, treats, and food for cats and dogs
Samsung: Enjoy summer savings on smartphones and smart home appliances
