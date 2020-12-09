‘I’ve never felt anything like it…’ updating West Virginia’s chemical plant explosion

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– Much of the upper Kanawha Valley remains on edge after a fatal chemical explosion fire lit the night sky overnight.

“One of the people involved in the explosion last night has died,” said Gov. Jim Justice.

It is the news no West Virginian wanted to hear…one person killed and three injured in an overnight fire at the Chemours Chemical Plant.

The explosion shook the residents of Belle and Marmet.

“I’ve never felt anything like this it was a very tense jolt inside of your body and this is in your house,” said Marmet Mayor, Jay Snodgrass.

It happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday night, and soon after a shelter at home order was put in place for about four hours.

“We had a difficult time meaning the first responders getting information on what product they were dealing with so out of an abundance of caution the fire chief, Chief Armstrong, did a shelter in place call and his judgment was 100% correct, ” said Kent Carper, Kanawha County Commission President.

After further investigation, emergency services lifted the call learning that the airborne chemicals were harmless.

“Methonal was the accelerant that actually supplied the chemical for the big fire that they had. The dry bleach was the product we were very concerned about because it does have chlorine in it,” said Carper.

School in the area remained closed on Wednesday for safety precautions. But traffic was backed up for hours following the explosion, leaving Belle residents stuck while they wait on what could have been worse news.

“I know it was a little lengthy on the shelter in place but it was very warranted. That is part of the whole planning process to make sure nothing else happens,” said Snodgrass.

The Chemours Chemical Plant is closed while officials investigate the cause.

